Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Buys 741 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $163.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.44 and its 200 day moving average is $177.58. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $150.23 and a 12 month high of $202.18.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

