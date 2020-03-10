Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Has $21.22 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,766 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 7.6% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC owned about 0.29% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $21,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,817,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,951,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000.

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $54.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.05. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $48.32 and a one year high of $61.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

