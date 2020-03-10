Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Has $5.74 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,450 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises about 2.1% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $5,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHH. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 132,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. SWS Partners boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 67,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,513,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,956,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $40.07 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $39.39 and a twelve month high of $48.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.43.

