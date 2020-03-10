Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Makes New $303,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,683,000. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 62,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tlwm now owns 17,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,787,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 79,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $32.28 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $32.13 and a twelve month high of $39.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.55.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

