Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Purchases 1,216 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 2.5% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

VTV opened at $97.71 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $96.96 and a 12-month high of $121.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.18.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

