Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Purchases 819 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 186,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC owned about 0.25% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $9,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISTB. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 216.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,772,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,556,000 after acquiring an additional 10,109,065 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,426,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,282,000 after acquiring an additional 202,063 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 859,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,334,000 after acquiring an additional 227,338 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 707,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,678,000 after acquiring an additional 131,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 573,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,899,000 after acquiring an additional 112,208 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $51.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.51. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $51.44.

