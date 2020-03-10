Global Trust Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,112 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,528,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,223,000 after buying an additional 1,039,163 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5,673.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,578,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,984 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 166.4% during the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 3,028,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,559 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,540,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,665,000 after purchasing an additional 160,142 shares during the period. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 1,437,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,504,000 after purchasing an additional 139,128 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.49.

