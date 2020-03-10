Global Trust Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 9,900.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $172.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.68. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.00 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

