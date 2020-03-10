Global Trust Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,111.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,417 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Facebook by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Facebook by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,982 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays set a $260.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.48.

Shares of FB opened at $169.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $516.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.28 and a 12-month high of $224.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Facebook’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.85, for a total value of $55,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,982.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,036 shares of company stock worth $17,397,294. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

