Global Trust Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,912 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 67.2% in the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 23,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 9,324 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 70,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $97.71 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.96 and a fifty-two week high of $121.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.18.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

