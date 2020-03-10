Global Trust Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 55.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.46.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $41.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $40.80 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.06. The firm has a market cap of $201.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

