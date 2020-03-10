Global Trust Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 66.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,246 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 519,231 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $77,075,000 after purchasing an additional 123,548 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $1,631,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $27,394.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,253.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 456,539 shares of company stock worth $79,705,687 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRM. Cfra raised shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.97.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $151.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 756.09, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $137.87 and a 12 month high of $195.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.