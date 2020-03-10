Global Trust Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 75.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,000.

VIG opened at $109.75 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $106.86 and a 52-week high of $130.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.30.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

