Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $163.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.26. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $159.20 and a 1-year high of $210.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

