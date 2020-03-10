Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $2.95 Million Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,678 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.8% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total value of $1,218,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,251,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,814,759. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $171.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $361.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $148.02 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.20.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.62.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

