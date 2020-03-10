Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $921,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 144.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,512,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,738,402,000 after buying an additional 202,379 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,292,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,972,000 after buying an additional 136,819 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,244,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,311,000 after buying an additional 33,669 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,654,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,066,978,000 after buying an additional 216,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,437,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,719,000 after buying an additional 467,633 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $1,617,072.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,690 shares in the company, valued at $58,336,557.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $93.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $332.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.97.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Edward Jones restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

