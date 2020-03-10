Global Trust Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.0% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 515,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after buying an additional 92,962 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 96,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 28,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $204,000.

VWO opened at $37.12 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.95 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.43.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

