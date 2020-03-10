Global Trust Asset Management LLC Makes New $284,000 Investment in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.66.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total value of $3,298,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,892,262.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $124,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,106.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,482 shares of company stock worth $14,217,551. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

SWKS stock opened at $88.32 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $66.29 and a 1-year high of $128.48. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.91 and its 200-day moving average is $100.29. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

