Global Trust Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period.

RDVY opened at $27.94 on Tuesday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $27.11 and a 1-year high of $36.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.79.

