Global Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,764 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 97.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 25,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 11,329 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,101.2% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 653,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,162,000 after acquiring an additional 598,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,769,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $116.84 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $116.84 and a 12-month high of $162.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.63.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

