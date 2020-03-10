Global Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,915 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 4.9% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 10,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 70,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $13,883,000. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at $3,226,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $2,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

QQQ stock opened at $193.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.36. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $169.27 and a 52-week high of $237.47.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

