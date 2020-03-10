Global Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,579 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,362,000. STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,044,000. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 6,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 96,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 12,830 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $64.37 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.28 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.22.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

