Global Trust Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 4,222.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,438 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 261.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 335.6% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTVA. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bernstein Bank upgraded Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

NYSE CTVA opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.87. Corteva has a twelve month low of $22.87 and a twelve month high of $32.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion and a PE ratio of 16.13.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

