Global Trust Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 395,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,719,000 after buying an additional 17,280 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,526,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 123,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 107,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,369,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $148.82 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $139.83 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.92.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

