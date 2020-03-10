Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 1,935 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

IAU stock opened at $16.04 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $16.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.27 and its 200 day moving average is $14.57.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

