Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 2,779 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,779 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000.

XMLV opened at $46.06 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $45.29 and a 1-year high of $55.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.98.

