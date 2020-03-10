Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 9,011 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,011 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPYV opened at $28.36 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $27.75 and a 52-week high of $35.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.33.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.