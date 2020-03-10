Global Trust Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. FMR LLC raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,651,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $188,686,000 after buying an additional 124,669 shares during the period. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $127,051,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,082,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,706,000 after buying an additional 299,880 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 591,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,351,000 after buying an additional 67,688 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 2,142.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 422,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,426,000 after buying an additional 403,941 shares during the period. 36.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VNOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks downgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Viper Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

VNOM stock opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $34.93.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $92.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.23 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 15.52%. On average, analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,384.62%.

In other news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $62,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 39,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,656.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

