Green Court Capital Management Ltd Has $688.37 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Green Court Capital Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,245,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 101,200 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 69.5% of Green Court Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Green Court Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $688,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,969,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605,966 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 20,840.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,471,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,030 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $513,683,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,700,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,965,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,139 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,118,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $873,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,377 shares during the period. 48.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA opened at $197.66 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.05 and a 200-day moving average of $194.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $520.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.08.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from to in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.29.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

