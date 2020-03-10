Green Court Capital Management Ltd Lowers Position in Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Green Court Capital Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,693,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,509 shares during the quarter. Baozun comprises approximately 5.7% of Green Court Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Green Court Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 2.73% of Baozun worth $56,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BZUN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Baozun by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 17,882 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 6.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 164,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 91.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 24,057 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 5.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baozun alerts:

BZUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on shares of Baozun to $40.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Baozun in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.50 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $30.23 on Tuesday. Baozun Inc has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $56.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.29 and a 200 day moving average of $38.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Baozun Profile

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.