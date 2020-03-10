Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Acquires 5,647 Shares of Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,647 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Joint worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JYNT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Joint by 304.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Joint during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Joint by 100.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Joint during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joint during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JYNT. B. Riley upped their target price on Joint from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Joint in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Joint from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub lowered Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Joint from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Shares of Joint stock opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. Joint Corp has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $21.80. The firm has a market cap of $205.87 million, a PE ratio of 64.57 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Joint had a return on equity of 115.83% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $13.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Joint Corp will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

