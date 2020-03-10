Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Buys 2,893 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,157 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLIR. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $11,458,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,108,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,743,000 after purchasing an additional 150,350 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,262,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,812,000 after purchasing an additional 132,616 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter worth $6,535,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,716,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $297,642,000 after purchasing an additional 84,474 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLIR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on FLIR Systems from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.14.

FLIR stock opened at $36.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.23. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.66 and a 1 year high of $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.31.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $489.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.55 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

