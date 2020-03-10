Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) issued its earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.61, Fidelity Earnings reports. Hallador Energy had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 0.76%.

HNRG opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. Hallador Energy has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Hallador Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

