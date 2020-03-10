Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Position Decreased by Loews Corp

Loews Corp trimmed its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,766 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the quarter. Loews Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $1,226,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,410 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 86,781 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.92. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $32.30. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

Several equities analysts have commented on HAL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.77.

In related news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $217,358.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,354.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.