Hanger (HNGR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OTCMKTS:HNGR opened at $20.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.24 and its 200 day moving average is $23.55. Hanger has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $28.16.

Get Hanger alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Hanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.