Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,671 First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,671 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of First Bancshares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Bancshares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of First Bancshares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of First Bancshares by 206.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Bancshares by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. First Bancshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $532.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.48.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $41.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.37 million. As a group, research analysts predict that First Bancshares Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 14.34%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FBMS. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of First Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

