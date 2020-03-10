Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI)

Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in PGT Innovations by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 72,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in PGT Innovations by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in PGT Innovations by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in PGT Innovations by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in PGT Innovations by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 10,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $162,009.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,366,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,806,866.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on PGT Innovations from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

PGTI opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. PGT Innovations Inc has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $913.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.71.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $174.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PGT Innovations Inc will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

PGT Innovations Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.