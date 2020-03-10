Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,432,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,855,070 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $649,327,000 after purchasing an additional 393,838 shares during the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the third quarter valued at about $37,234,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,493,353 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $165,616,000 after purchasing an additional 335,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,083,163 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $120,123,000 after purchasing an additional 270,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CTXS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $115.95 on Tuesday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $130.55. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.41.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.54. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 84.34%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.71, for a total value of $481,805.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,982,265.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 9,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total transaction of $1,134,520.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 77,136 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,328.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,436 shares of company stock worth $5,542,079. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

