Hartree Partners LP Sells 70,000 Shares of Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL)

Hartree Partners LP trimmed its position in Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) by 61.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the period. Brigham Minerals comprises approximately 1.2% of Hartree Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hartree Partners LP’s holdings in Brigham Minerals were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 624.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Yorktown X. Associates Llc sold 802,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $13,944,391.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Levy sold 2,955,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $51,371,977.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MNRL. Piper Sandler lowered Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp began coverage on Brigham Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Brigham Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.07.

Shares of Brigham Minerals stock opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $851.03 million and a PE ratio of 17.65. Brigham Minerals Inc has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $23.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.04.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $33.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.67 million. Equities research analysts predict that Brigham Minerals Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 231.58%.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.