Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $10.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Harvest Capital Credit an industry rank of 32 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Harvest Capital Credit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of HCAP opened at $5.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.21. The company has a market capitalization of $39.26 million, a P/E ratio of 64.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a current ratio of 10.90. Harvest Capital Credit has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Harvest Capital Credit makes up approximately 1.1% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Gables Capital Management Inc. owned 3.28% of Harvest Capital Credit worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harvest Capital Credit Company Profile

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

