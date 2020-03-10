Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)’s stock price fell 7.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.90 and last traded at $31.24, 6,026,050 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 68% from the average session volume of 3,576,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.72.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEAK. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.77.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $531.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.80 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th.

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.13 per share, with a total value of $96,390.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth $3,767,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth $13,311,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $1,314,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth $22,912,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth $1,498,000.

About Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

