Helius Medical Technologies (HSM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Helius Medical Technologies (TSE:HSM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.28) per share for the quarter.

The company has a market cap of $34.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.61. Helius Medical Technologies has a one year low of C$0.41 and a one year high of C$9.52.

Get Helius Medical Technologies alerts:

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, or acquiring noninvasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a medical device in Canada for the treatment of chronic balance deficit associated with a mild to moderate traumatic brain injury.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Helius Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helius Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.