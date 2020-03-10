Hi Line Capital Management LLC Buys 34,010 Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,010 shares during the quarter. FOX makes up 2.4% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $6,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in FOX by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in FOX during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FOX during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 58.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on FOX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FOX from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.62.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $27.48 on Tuesday. Fox Corp has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $41.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.61.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. FOX had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fox Corp will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

