Hi Line Capital Management LLC Buys 554 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,150 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. American Express accounts for 7.6% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $21,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in American Express by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Titus Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of American Express by 3.2% during the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,815 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens lowered American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.64.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $98.29 on Tuesday. American Express has a 1 year low of $96.93 and a 1 year high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.56 and its 200-day moving average is $122.22. The stock has a market cap of $87.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,310,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total value of $2,301,948.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,692.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,261 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

