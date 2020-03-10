Hi Line Capital Management LLC Buys 84,293 Shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 580,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,293 shares during the quarter. Liberty Global makes up about 4.6% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hi Line Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Liberty Global worth $12,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 23.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 32,952 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Liberty Global by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Liberty Global by 757,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 15,145 shares during the last quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.6% in the third quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX now owns 595,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,323 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 401.0% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 118,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 94,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

LBTYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet cut Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

LBTYK stock opened at $16.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.23. Liberty Global PLC has a fifty-two week low of $16.37 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.