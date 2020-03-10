Hi Line Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Kraft Heinz accounts for about 2.2% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $6,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kraft Heinz to a “hold” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.47.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $23.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. Kraft Heinz Co has a one year low of $23.67 and a one year high of $33.78. The firm has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.14%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

