Hi Line Capital Management LLC Has $10.10 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up 3.6% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $10,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB stock opened at $36.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.26 and its 200 day moving average is $55.63. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.88 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on USB. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.30.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

