Hi Line Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 195,180 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,646,000. Comcast makes up approximately 2.4% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,392 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA opened at $37.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $37.15 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.68.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Comcast to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, January 24th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

