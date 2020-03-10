Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) Shares Sold by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,538 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Hollysys Automation Technologies worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOLI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,641,000 after acquiring an additional 133,334 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 112,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 33,800 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,341,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,420,000 after purchasing an additional 48,069 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,374,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,561,000 after purchasing an additional 122,372 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,109,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,163,000 after purchasing an additional 116,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

HOLI opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.49. The company has a market capitalization of $883.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.48.

HOLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hollysys Automation Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.23.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.