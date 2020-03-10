IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P. Acquires Shares of 4,182,702 Secoo Holding Ltd – (NASDAQ:SECO)

IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P. acquired a new stake in Secoo Holding Ltd – (NASDAQ:SECO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,182,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,636,000. Secoo comprises about 8.8% of IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P. owned about 8.33% of Secoo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Secoo by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. 22.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SECO opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. Secoo Holding Ltd – has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.32. The firm has a market cap of $302.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 2.39.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Secoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

About Secoo

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and other countries. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, women's and men's wear, footwear, children's wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

